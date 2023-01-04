Old Town Girls Too Much for MDI – Coyotes Win 49-21 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The game between the Old Town and MDI Girls was close through the 1st Quarter but then the Coyotes controlled the boards and ran past the Trojans. The Coyotes remain unbeaten, taking down the Trojans 49-21 on Wednesday night, January 4th at Mackenzie Gymnasium in Old Town.

The Coyotes led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-15 at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town led 35-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Saige Evans, who finished with 15 points. Taylor Loring had 14 points including 2 3-pointers. Makayla Emerson had 10 points with 3 3-pointers. The Coyotes were 2-5 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 9 points and Sophia Brophy with 8 points.. The Trojans were 3-3 from the free throw line.

Old Town is now 8-0. The Coyotes will host Houlton on Saturday, January 7th at 5:30 p.m.

MDI is now 2-4. The Trojans will travel to Winslow on Saturday, January 7th to take on the Black Raiders at 6 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting ends Thursday, January 5th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 1 - 7 need to be received by January 9th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 8 7 4 2 21 Old Town Girls 11 16 8 14 49

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 0 - - - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 2 1 - - - Emma Simard 0 - - - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 - - - - Mollie Gray 9 3 - 3 3 Sophia Brophy 8 4 - - - Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 21 9 - 3 3

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Taylor Madden 0 - - - - Taylor Loring 14 4 2 - 1 Lexi Thibodeau 0 - - - - Haylie Madden 0 - - - - Makayla Emerson 10 - 3 1 2 Eliabeth Magoon 0 - - - - Saige Evans 15 7 - 1 2 Alexis Degrasse 2 1 - - - Logan Gardner 0 - - - - Gabrielle Cody 6 3 - - - Danica Brown 0 - - - - Karina Dumond 0 - - - - Izabella Damboise 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 16 5 2 5

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos.