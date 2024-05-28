Old Town Nips Orono 2-1 in 9 Innings

The Old Town Coyotes nipped the Orono Red Riots 2-1 in 9 innings in Old Town on Tuesday afternoon, May 28th.

Old Town was leading 1-0 until Orono scored they tying run in the top of the 7th inning when Brylee McCollett scored on an infield single by Andrea Crocker.

With 1 out in the bottom of the 9th inning, Alexis Degrasse doubled and then advanced to 3rd on a passed ball. With a 3-1 count Danica Brown singled to left field, scoring Degrasse for the winning run.

Hailey Sirois picked up the win for the Coyotes, going the distance. She struck out 12 and walked 3. The 1 run she allowed was unearned. She gave up 6 hits.

Danica Brown, Brianna Trimm and Hailey Sirois each had 2 hits for the Coyotes. Brown and Alexis Degrasse each had a double.

For Orono, Jillian Severance was the tough-luck losing pitcher. She pitched 8.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 14 and walked 3.

Old Town is now 11-4. They conclude the regular season on Wednesday, May 29th at 4:30 at John Bapst.

Orono's regular season is over, and they finish with an 11-5 record. They will be in the Class C North playoffs.

