Old Town Ousts Hermon To Advance [BOYS]

The Old Town Coyotes continued their run in the tournament, ousting the Hermon Hawks Saturday to advance to the Class B North semifinals.

In Saturday's first boys' quarterfinal in Bangor, the No. 12 Coyotes pulled off the 47-42 upset of the No. 4 Hawks, who were without their injured senior star Isaac Varney for the playoffs.

Old Town was led by Shawn Hoogterp with 15 points, all in the first half. Senior captains Mike Brown and Bryce Richards each had 8 points.

Old Town (14-6) will play in the semifinals on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Jaeden Henderson led the Hermon Hawks with 13 points.

Hermon finishes the season at 12-7.