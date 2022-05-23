Old Town Shuts Out MDI 11-0

The Old Town Coyotes Baseball Team shut out MDI 11-0 in 5 innings (run-ruled) as Gabe Gifford tossed a 1-hitter for the Coyotes.

Gifford struck out 13 without walking a batter.

Meanwhile he was 2-3 at the plate with a triple and drove in 2 runs. Preston Vose was 2-3 with a double and run batted in. Connor McCannell blasted a home run in the 2nd inning and Brendhan Mahaney had a home run in the 3rd inning. Old Town score 4 runs in the 2nd inning and 5 runs in the 3rd inning.

Noah Thibodeau and Alex McCannell each had a double. Jackson Lizzotte and Peyton Vose each had a single for the Coyotes.

MDI's lone hit came off of the bat of A.J. Lozano.

Noah Keeley started for MDI and went 2.1 innings allowing 7 runs on 7 hits. He didn't strike out a batter and walked 1. Logan Blanchette went 2.0 innings allowing 4 runs on 3 hits. He struck out 2 and walked 2. Jay Haney got the final 2 batters out in the 5th inning.

Old Town is now 8-5. The Coyotes travel to Dover-Foxcroft to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Tuesday, May 24th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI is now 5-7. The Trojans are at home against the Hermon Hawks on Wednesday, May 25th at 4:30 p.m.