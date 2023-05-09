Old Town Shuts Out MDI 4-0 [PHOTOS]

The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 4-0 in Old Town on Tuesday, May 9th, as 3 Coyote pitchers combined to 2-hit MDI.

Haley Sirois started in the circle for the Coyotes and went 5.0 innings allowing 2 hits. She walked 2 and struck out 11. Emma Doucette pitched the 6th inning striking out 1 and Arabel Milligan pitched the 7th, walking 1.

Lily James and Brooke Goff-Perreault each had a single for the Trojans,.

Addy Boyce was in the circle for MDI. She pitched a complete game, allowing 7 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 13 and walked 1.

Saige Evans had a triple and drove in a run.f. Danica Brown had 2 hits. Alexis Degrasse was 2-3 with a double. Ava Brasslett had 2 hits.

MDI is now 3-5. The Trojans play host to Bucksport on Wednesday, May 10th at 4:30 p.m. and then at John Bapst at the Union Street Field in Bangor on Friday, May 12th at 5 p.m.

Old Town is 6-2. They will host Bangor on Friday, May 12th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game

MDI-Old Town Softball The MDI Trojans traveled to Old Town to take on the Coyotes on Tuesday, May 9th

