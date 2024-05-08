Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Tuesday May 7

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, May 7th.

Baseball

Biddeford 14 Westbrook 1

Cony 15 Gardiner 1

Deering 8 Scarborough 7

Falmouth 15 Massabesic 3

Fort Kent 6 Wisdom 2

Gorham 19 Bonny Eagle 2

Lawrence 12 Waterville 1

Marshwood 8 Cheverus 5

Mount Abram 12 Dirigo 0

Noble 4 Windham 3

Piscataquis 2 Bangor Christian 1

Sanford 9 Portland 0

Spruce Mountain 11 Oak Hill 1

Thornton Academy 5 South Porltand 1

Washington Academy 11 GSA 0

Softball

Ashland 25 Madawaska 5

Dirigo 7 Madison 3

Gardiner 12 Cony 0

Gorham 10 Kennebunk 0

Lawrence 10 Waterville 0

Lincoln Academy 8 Morse 6

pruce Mountain 8 Oak Hill 7

Thornton Academy 18 Sanford 3

Windham 15 Portland 0

