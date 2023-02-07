Old Town’s Braydon Brown and Caribou’s Madelyn Deprey Named Big East Players of the Week for Week 8
Congratulations to Caribou's Madelyn Deprey who was chosen Big East Girls Player of the Week for the 3rd time in a row, and 4th time this year, and Old Town's Braydon Brown who was selected Big East Boys Player of the Week for Week 8.
Brown played in 2 games for Old Town, scoring 47 points, while ripping down 10 rebounds and dishing 4 assists. He had 4 steals and 3 blocks in the 2 games.
Deprey played in 2 games for the Vikings. She had 56 points while ripping down 16 rebounds and dishing 5 assists. She had 6 steals and 3 block in the week.
Previous Big East Players of the Week
- Week 1 - Mollie Gray - MDI and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 2 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Isaiah Ervin - Houlton
- Week 3 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 4 - Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle
- Week 5 - Saige Evans - Old Town and Kadin Reed - MDI
- Week 6 - Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 7 - Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth