Old Town’s Braydon Brown and Caribou’s Madelyn Deprey Named Big East Players of the Week for Week 8

Congratulations to Caribou's Madelyn Deprey who was chosen Big East Girls Player of the Week for the 3rd time in a row, and 4th time this year, and Old Town's Braydon Brown who was selected Big East Boys Player of the Week for Week 8.

Brown played in 2 games for Old Town, scoring 47 points, while ripping down 10 rebounds and dishing 4 assists. He had 4 steals and 3 blocks in the 2 games.

Deprey played in 2 games for the Vikings. She had 56 points while ripping down 16 rebounds and dishing 5 assists. She had 6 steals and 3 block in the week.

Previous Big East Players of the Week