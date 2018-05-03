Old Town’s McKenna Smith Named Athlete Of The Week

Old Town softball pitcher McKenna Smith has earned McDonald's High School Athlete of the Week honors.

Smith, who won the award with 57 percent of the vote, struck out 16 batters in Old Town's win against Hermon on April 24. She fanned 10 in the first game of an April 21 doubleheader against Presque Isle. Smith homered and singled twice in game two.

Smith and the Coyotes are 3-1 this season, with their only loss coming Monday against the unbeaten Brewer Witches.

Lanie Perry of Narraguagus and Titus Kaewthong of Oceanside also earned Athlete of the Week nominations.

Kaewthong belted a two-run home run in a win over Camden Hills, smashed a grand slam against Brewer and knocked in three more runs against Medomak Valley.

Perry pitched a no-hitter against Calais, struck out 15 batters in a win over Greenville and doubled twice and drove in three runs against Machias.

She's off to another hot start this week, teaming up with Madison Leighton to throw a no-hitter in a win over Shead. She also pitched a one-hitter against Woodland.