Old Town’s Saige Evans Voted Big East Girls Player of the Week – Week 8

Congratulations to Old Town High School's Saige Evans who was named Big East Girls Player of the Week in voting by the Big East Basketball Coaches.

Evans played in 3 games last week, scoring 64 points, including her 1000th career point! She ripped down 28 rebounds and had 1 assist and 4 steals..

Named to the Week 8 Big East Girl's Honor Roll were

Madelynn Deprey - Caribou 2 games, 43 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals

2 games, 24 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 1 game, 20 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists

1 game, 22 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 4 blocks Mollie Gray - MDI 3 games, 40 points, 27 rebounds, 15 assists and 8 steals

Evans now joins the following as Big East Girls Player of the Week

Week 1 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Week 2 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth

Week 3 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Week 4 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Week 5 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Week 6 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou

Week 7 Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth