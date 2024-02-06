Old Town’s Saige Evans Voted Big East Girls Player of the Week – Week 8

Old Town&#8217;s Saige Evans Voted Big East Girls Player of the Week &#8211; Week 8

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Congratulations to Old Town High School's Saige Evans who was named Big East Girls Player of the Week in voting by the Big East Basketball Coaches.

Evans played in 3 games last week, scoring 64 points, including her 1000th career point! She ripped down 28 rebounds and had 1 assist and 4 steals..

Named to the Week 8 Big East Girl's Honor Roll were

  • Madelynn Deprey - Caribou 2 games, 43 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals
  • Liv Adams - Caribou 2 games, 24 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal
  • Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 1 game, 20 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists
  • Lizzie Boles - Ellsworth 1 game, 17 points, and 3 steals
  • Abby Radel - Ellsworth 1 game, 13 points and 4 assists
  • Claire Gaetani - John Bapst 1 game, 22 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 4 blocks
  • Mollie Gray - MDI 3 games, 40 points, 27 rebounds, 15 assists and 8 steals
  • Taylor Loring - Old Town 3 games, 43 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists and 10 steals
  • Lenora Curtis - Presque Isle 1 game, 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals
  • Marion Young - Presque Isle 1 game, 7 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 1 block
  • Georganna Curtis - Presque Isle 1 game 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks

 

Evans now joins the following as Big East Girls Player of the Week

    • Week 1 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
    • Week 2 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou and Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth
    • Week 3 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
    • Week 4 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
    • Week 5 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
    • Week 6 Madelynn Deprey - Caribou
    • Week 7 Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth
