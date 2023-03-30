Opening Day 2023 Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

Hope springs eternal and the Boston Red Sox open the 2023 season on Thursday, March 30th against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. The pregame starts at 1:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 2:10 p.m.

The Red Sox will send Corey Kluber to the mound. Kluber who pitched for Tampa Bay last season was 10-10 with a 4.34 earned run average. He appeared in 31 games. He averaged 7.63 strikeouts per 9 innings and just 1.15 walks per 9 innings.

Baltimore will counter with Kyle Kibson on the mound. Last year Gibson was 10-8 for the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 31 games. He had an ERA of 5.05 and struck out 7.19 batters per 9 innings while walking 3.20 batters per 9 innings.

The Red Sox roster is much different than last year's club, which finished 5th in the AL East. They lost Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, and Michael Wacha. But new to the roster are Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, Adam Duvall, Corey Kluber and Kenly Jansen. They are expecting a healthy Chris Sale to return, but have lost Trevor Story until at least late July.

Garrett Whitlock who had hip surgery in Spetember is scheduled to start opening Day for the Worcester Woo Sox, and if all goes well, should just miss 1 start for the big league team, and be ready to go when the Red Sox play Tampa Bay on April 11th.

You can listen to the Red Sox on 92.9 The Ticket in the Bangor area, on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County. Unfortunately we are not allowed to stream the games due to Major League Baseball's restrictions.

Check back later today, as we'll have a recap along with sights and sounds from Opening Day 2023!

And if you need an excuse from work this afternoon to listen to the game, MLB has provided a handy-dandy fill in the blank excuse note!