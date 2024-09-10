Orono 207, Central 215 PVHS 248 at Penobscot Valley Country Club
The Orono Golf Team won the golf matches besting Central and Penobscot Valley High School. Orono finished with a team score of 207 while Central had a team score of 215 and Penobscot Valley High School had a team score of 248.
Orono's Jason Curley was the medalist with the low round score of 42.
Here are the individual scores
Orono - 207
- Jason Curley 42
- Noah Schaff 51
- Leo Hasbrouck 53
- Collin Morrison 61
- Drew Simmons 64
- Oscar Brown 70
Central 215
- Cam Rounds 51
- Nate Rogers 57
- Natalie Speed 58
- AJ Dyer 59
- Ethan Decoff 63
PVHS 248
- Scarlet King 60
- Jessica Kondrup 60
- Mathiew Goslin 61
- Charlotte Dube 67
- Nathan Spencer 67
- Josh Fernald 71
- Brady Melanson 72
Thanks to Ken Hanscom for the results.
