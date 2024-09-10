Orono 207, Central 215 PVHS 248 at Penobscot Valley Country Club

The Orono Golf Team won the golf matches besting Central and Penobscot Valley High School. Orono finished with a team score of 207 while Central had a team score of 215 and Penobscot Valley High School had a team score of 248.

Orono's Jason Curley was the medalist with the low round score of 42.

Here are the individual scores

Orono - 207

Jason Curley 42

Noah Schaff 51

Leo Hasbrouck 53

Collin Morrison 61

Drew Simmons 64

Oscar Brown 70

Central 215

Cam Rounds 51

Nate Rogers 57

Natalie Speed 58

AJ Dyer 59

Ethan Decoff 63

PVHS 248

Scarlet King 60

Jessica Kondrup 60

Mathiew Goslin 61

Charlotte Dube 67

Nathan Spencer 67

Josh Fernald 71

Brady Melanson 72

Thanks to Ken Hanscom for the results.

