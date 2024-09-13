Orono 46 MDI 6 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Orono Red Riots beat the MDI Trojans 46-6 in Orono on Friday night, September 13th. It was a match-up of the defending 8-man Large School (MDI) and 8-man Small School (Orono) state champions.

The game was broadcast on Ticket TV

Orono dominated both sides of the ball, with 497 yards of total offense, passing the ball for 376 yards and rushing the ball for 121 yards. MDI managed just 184 yards of total offense, 20 yards passing and 164 yards rushing, with 137 rushing yards coming in the 2nd half.

Orono led 24-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

Jack Brewer had 376 yards passing and threw 4 touchdown passes, 3 of them to Will Francis who finished with 254 yards receiving. Brewer also completed a touchdown to Richie Watson. Kason Bagley ran for 95 yards and scored 3 touchdowns.

MDI's lone score of the game came with 3:54 remaining in the 3rd Quarter when Lincoln Gray ran in from 5 yards out.

Stats

MDI Rushing

Alister Frongillo 8 carries 57 yards

Nate Olson 7 carries 48 yards

Evan Mackenzie 7 carries 25 yards

Lincoln Gray 24 yards

Kenneth Stillwell 1 carry 8 yards

Cal Hodgdon 15 carries 2 yards

Orono Rushing

Kason Bagley 7 carries 95 yards

Logan Williams 4 carries 23 yards

Caleb Tidwell 1 carry 5 yards

Jack Brewer 1 carry 3 yards

MDI Passing

Cal Hodgdon 20 yards 1 interception

Lincoln Gray 0 yards 1 interception

Orono Passing

Jack Brewer 376 yards 4 touchdowns

MDI Receiving

Jarren Biekert 1 reception 20 yards

Orono Receiving

Will Francis 7 catches 259 yards

Richie Watson 2 catches 72 yards

Sal Wise 2 catches 25 yards

Kayson Bagley 1 catch 25 yards.

MDI is now 1-1. They will play at Yarmouth on Friday, September 20th at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on WDEA Internet Radio, on the WDEA APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Orono is now 2-9. They will play at Mt. Ararat on Friday, September 20th at 7 p.m.

