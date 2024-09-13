Orono 46 MDI 6 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The Orono Red Riots beat the MDI Trojans 46-6 in Orono on Friday night, September 13th. It was a match-up of the defending 8-man Large School (MDI) and 8-man Small School (Orono) state champions.
Orono dominated both sides of the ball, with 497 yards of total offense, passing the ball for 376 yards and rushing the ball for 121 yards. MDI managed just 184 yards of total offense, 20 yards passing and 164 yards rushing, with 137 rushing yards coming in the 2nd half.
Orono led 24-0 at the end of the 1st Half.
Jack Brewer had 376 yards passing and threw 4 touchdown passes, 3 of them to Will Francis who finished with 254 yards receiving. Brewer also completed a touchdown to Richie Watson. Kason Bagley ran for 95 yards and scored 3 touchdowns.
MDI's lone score of the game came with 3:54 remaining in the 3rd Quarter when Lincoln Gray ran in from 5 yards out.
Stats
MDI Rushing
- Alister Frongillo 8 carries 57 yards
- Nate Olson 7 carries 48 yards
- Evan Mackenzie 7 carries 25 yards
- Lincoln Gray 24 yards
- Kenneth Stillwell 1 carry 8 yards
- Cal Hodgdon 15 carries 2 yards
Orono Rushing
- Kason Bagley 7 carries 95 yards
- Logan Williams 4 carries 23 yards
- Caleb Tidwell 1 carry 5 yards
- Jack Brewer 1 carry 3 yards
MDI Passing
- Cal Hodgdon 20 yards 1 interception
- Lincoln Gray 0 yards 1 interception
Orono Passing
- Jack Brewer 376 yards 4 touchdowns
MDI Receiving
- Jarren Biekert 1 reception 20 yards
Orono Receiving
- Will Francis 7 catches 259 yards
- Richie Watson 2 catches 72 yards
- Sal Wise 2 catches 25 yards
- Kayson Bagley 1 catch 25 yards.
MDI is now 1-1. They will play at Yarmouth on Friday, September 20th at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on WDEA Internet Radio, on the WDEA APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Orono is now 2-9. They will play at Mt. Ararat on Friday, September 20th at 7 p.m.
