Orono Boys Beat MDI 68-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Orono Boys Basketball team beat the MDI Trojans 68-54 in Orono on Tuesday, January 10th.

Orono jumped out to a 17-13 lead and led 34-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Riots led 51-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Orono was led by Pierce Walston and Ben Francis each of whom had 22 points. Will Francis finished with 11 points. Will Francis had 2 3-pointers, while Ben Francis and Mason Kenney each had 1 3-pointer. The Red Riots were 8-11 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Kadin Reed who had 20 points including 6 3-pointers. Evan Ankrom had 10 points. Spencer Laurendeau, Joey Wellman-Clouse and Jarron Beikert each drained a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 5-14 from the free throw line.

Orono is now 9-1. The Red Riots will travel to Hermon to play the Hawks on Friday, January 13th at 7 p.m.

MDI is now 3-5. The Trojans travel up to Aroostook County to play the Houlton Shiretowners on Saturday, January 14th at 4 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 13 8 11 22 54 Orono Boys 17 17 17 17 68

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 5 1 1 - - Kadin Reed 20 1 6 - 2 Joey Wellman-Clouse 5 1 1 - - Cal Hodgdon 4 2 - - - Jay Haney 0 - - - - Brandon Marsh 5 2 - 1 4 Ethan Sosa 0 - - - - Evan Ankrom 10 3 - 4 8 Alex Gray 0 - - - - Jarron Beikert 3 - 1 - - Jameson Weir 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 54 11 9 5 14

Orono

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Pierce Walston 22 10 - 2 3 Brady Hews 2 1 - - - Ellis Spaulding 0 - - - - Bergen Soderberg 0 - - - - Ben Francis 22 7 1 5 6 Luke Soctomah 0 - - - - Will Francis 11 2 2 1 2 Sebastian Vanidestine 2 1 - - - Adam Sherman 0 - - - - Mason Kenney 3 - 1 - - Noah Schaff 6 3 - - - Matt Allen 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 68 24 4 8 11

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!