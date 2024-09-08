Orono Boys MDI Girls Win Ellsworth X-C Invitational

The Orono Boys Cross Country Team and MDI Girls Cross Country Team won the Ellsworth Invitational on Saturday, September 7th.

The Team Scores were

Boys

Orono 39 John Bapst 63 Caribou 76 Houlton 114 MDI 138 GSA 160 Ellsworth 172 Narraguagus 225 Old Town 236 Sumner 256 Bucksport 266

Girls

MDI 33 Presque Isle 96 Houlton 102 John Bapst 103 Old Town 113 GSA 128 Ellsworth 153 Caribou 157

The Top 5 Individual Girl's Times were

Teanne Ewings - Houlton 17:50.32 Natalie Johnson - Houlton 18:44.13 Amelia Vandongen - MDI 19:45.41 Aleah Rideout - Presque Isle 19:52.70 Kulani Granholm - MDI 20.41.90

The Top 5 Individual Boy's Times were

Ben Arsenault Orono 16:24.37 Griffin Merrill - John Bapst 16:25.81 James Brady - Houlton 16:44.46 Aedyn Hughes - Ellsworth 16:50.38 Owen Beane - Orono 16:51.22

To see all the individual scores click HERE

To report your fall sports, please send a email to Chris Popper.

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for the week September 2 -7th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 8th, with voting taking place September 9th-12th with the winner of Week 1 being announced on September 13th.