Orono Boys Tame Bucksport Golden Bucks 69-54 [STATS]

Orono-Bucksport Boys Basketball January 4, 2023 Photo Lisa Erhardt

The Orono Boys Basketball Team defeated the Bucksport Golden Bucks 69-54 in Orono on Wednesday, January 4th.

Orono jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the 1st Quarter and 30-23 at the end of the 1st Half. Orono led 49-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Red Riots were playing without Pierce Walston, yet still had 3 players in double figures. Ellis Spaulding had a team-high 17 points including 3 3-pointers. Will Francis had 15 points. Brady Hews had 11 points with 3 3-pointers. Caden Gray had 2 3-pointers and Mason Kenney had 1 3-pointer. Orono drained 9 3's. The Red Riots were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Jason Terrill had a game-high 20 points for the Golden Bucks, including 2 3-pointes. Caden Blackwood had 14 points. Collin McDougal had 2 3-pointers and Connor Epprecht had a 3-pointer. Bucksport was 3-4 from the free throw line.

Orono is now 7-1. They host MCI on Saturday, January 7th at 12:30 p.m.

Bucksport is 3-3. They will host Belfast on Saturday, January 7th at 5 p.m.

Thanks to Mrs. Kohlata for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Bucksport  Boys617161554
Orono Boys1416192069

 

Box Score

Bucksport

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Donnell0----
Caden Blackwood147---
Kamryn Webber21---
Jason Terrill206222
Collin McDougal812--
Gunny Cyr0----
Eli Bennett0----
Trent Goss0----
Connor Epprecht3-1--
Daynen Stewart0----
Jake Williams52-12
Devyn Stewart21---
Peyton Gray0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5418534

Orono

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Pierce Walston0----
Brady Hews1113--
Caden Gray6-2--
Ellis Spaulding173322
Bergen Soderberg0----
Ben Francis94-12
Luke Soctomah0----
Will Francis154-710
Sebastian Vanidestine42---
Adam Sherman0----
Mason Kenney3-1--
Noah Schaff42--2
Matt Allen0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS691691016
