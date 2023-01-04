Orono Boys Tame Bucksport Golden Bucks 69-54 [STATS]

The Orono Boys Basketball Team defeated the Bucksport Golden Bucks 69-54 in Orono on Wednesday, January 4th.

Orono jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the 1st Quarter and 30-23 at the end of the 1st Half. Orono led 49-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Red Riots were playing without Pierce Walston, yet still had 3 players in double figures. Ellis Spaulding had a team-high 17 points including 3 3-pointers. Will Francis had 15 points. Brady Hews had 11 points with 3 3-pointers. Caden Gray had 2 3-pointers and Mason Kenney had 1 3-pointer. Orono drained 9 3's. The Red Riots were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Jason Terrill had a game-high 20 points for the Golden Bucks, including 2 3-pointes. Caden Blackwood had 14 points. Collin McDougal had 2 3-pointers and Connor Epprecht had a 3-pointer. Bucksport was 3-4 from the free throw line.

Orono is now 7-1. They host MCI on Saturday, January 7th at 12:30 p.m.

Bucksport is 3-3. They will host Belfast on Saturday, January 7th at 5 p.m.

Thanks to Mrs. Kohlata for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Boys 6 17 16 15 54 Orono Boys 14 16 19 20 69

Box Score

Bucksport

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Evan Donnell 0 - - - - Caden Blackwood 14 7 - - - Kamryn Webber 2 1 - - - Jason Terrill 20 6 2 2 2 Collin McDougal 8 1 2 - - Gunny Cyr 0 - - - - Eli Bennett 0 - - - - Trent Goss 0 - - - - Connor Epprecht 3 - 1 - - Daynen Stewart 0 - - - - Jake Williams 5 2 - 1 2 Devyn Stewart 2 1 - - - Peyton Gray 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 54 18 5 3 4

Orono