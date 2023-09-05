Orono Golf 189, Houlton 206, Foxcroft Academy 219
The Orono Red Riots Golf Team beat Houlton and Foxcroft Academy at Penobscot Valley Country Club on Tuesday, September 5th. The Orono Team carded a 189, while Houlton had a combined score of 206 and Foxcroft Academy finished with a 219.
Orono's Adam Sherman and Houlton's Patrick Marino were co-medalists with a low round of 42.
Here are the individual scores.
Orono
- Adam Sherman 42
- Ashton Paul 46
- Mason Kenney 49
- Noah Schaff 52
- Drew Simmons 69
Houlton
- Patrick Marino 42
- Thadon Gentle 49
- Presley Goodwin 57
- Janie Stone 58
- 'Bela White 67
- Cole Watson 67.
Foxcroft Academy
- Maddix Weidman 53
- Jack Day 54
- Jaykob White 54
- Calvin Landry 55
- Colin Carpenter 57
- Simon Beeaker 58
- Brady O'Connor 60
- Tristan Turner 67
Thanks to Orono Coach Ken Hanscom for the scores.
