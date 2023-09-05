Orono Golf 189, Houlton 206, Foxcroft Academy 219

The Orono Red Riots Golf Team beat Houlton and Foxcroft Academy at Penobscot Valley Country Club on Tuesday, September 5th. The Orono Team carded a 189, while Houlton had a combined score of 206 and Foxcroft Academy finished with a 219.

Orono's Adam Sherman and Houlton's Patrick Marino were co-medalists with a low round of 42.

Here are the individual scores.

Orono

Adam Sherman 42

Ashton Paul 46

Mason Kenney 49

Noah Schaff 52

Drew Simmons 69

Houlton

Patrick Marino 42

Thadon Gentle 49

Presley Goodwin 57

Janie Stone 58

'Bela White 67

Cole Watson 67.

Foxcroft Academy

Maddix Weidman 53

Jack Day 54

Jaykob White 54

Calvin Landry 55

Colin Carpenter 57

Simon Beeaker 58

Brady O'Connor 60

Tristan Turner 67

Thanks to Orono Coach Ken Hanscom for the scores.

