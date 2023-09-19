Orono Golf Beats Foxcroft Academy 185 – 213
The Orono Red Riots' Golf Team beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 185-213 on Senior Recognition Day at Penobscot Valley Country Club on Tuesday, September 19th.
Foxcroft Academy's Calvin Landry was the medalist with the low round of 41.
Here are the individual scores
Orono
- Mason Kenney 44
- Noah Schaff 46
- Adam Sherman 46
- Ashton Paul 49
- Collin Morrison 63
- Drew Simmons 64
Foxcroft Academy
- Calvin Landry 41
- Jack Day 50
- Simon Beeaker 61
- Colin Carpenter 61
- Brady O'Connor 65
- Maddox Weidman 65
- Jaykob White 70
- Tristan Turner 78
Thanks to Ken Hancscom for the scores.
