Orono Golf Beats Foxcroft Academy 185 – 213

The Orono Red Riots' Golf Team beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 185-213 on Senior Recognition Day at Penobscot Valley Country Club on Tuesday, September 19th.

Foxcroft Academy's Calvin Landry was the medalist with the low round of 41.

Photo Mike Archer Photo Mike Archer loading...

Here are the individual scores

Orono

Mason Kenney 44

Noah Schaff 46

Adam Sherman 46

Ashton Paul 49

Collin Morrison 63

Drew Simmons 64

Foxcroft Academy

Calvin Landry 41

Jack Day 50

Simon Beeaker 61

Colin Carpenter 61

Brady O'Connor 65

Maddox Weidman 65

Jaykob White 70

Tristan Turner 78

Thanks to Ken Hancscom for the scores.

