Orono Golf Remains Undefeated Beating Central 215-258
The Orono Red Riots Golf Team remained undefeated, beating the Central Red Devils 215-258 at Penobscot Valley Country Club on Thursday, August 31st.
Orono's Mason Kenney was the medalist with a low round of 50.
Here are the individual scores
Orono
- Mason Kenney 50
- Noah Schaff 52
- Adam Sherman 52
- Ashton Paul 61
- Drew Simmons 64
Central
- Natalie Speed 61
- Nick Wardwell 64
- Hannah Brewer 66
- Aaron Dyer 67
- Lucas Schneider 68
- Austin Kneeland 71
- Tyler Dunham - Did Not Finish
- Ethan DeCoff - Did Not Finish
- Colin Wheeler - Did Not Finish
- Garrett Wheeler - Did Not Finish
Thanks to Orono Coach Ken Hanscom for the scores.
We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.
We will also be starting our 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week beginning on September 1st. September 1-3 you can nominate someone for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week for performances August 28- September 2. We will then post the nominees on Tuesday, September 5th, and you'll be able to vote September 5th-7th. We will then announce the winner on Friday, September 8th. Nominees should be mailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the student's name, school and why you think they should be Athlete of the Week.