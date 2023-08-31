Orono Golf Remains Undefeated Beating Central 215-258

The Orono Red Riots Golf Team remained undefeated, beating the Central Red Devils 215-258 at Penobscot Valley Country Club on Thursday, August 31st.

Orono's Mason Kenney was the medalist with a low round of 50.

Here are the individual scores

Orono

Mason Kenney 50

Noah Schaff 52

Adam Sherman 52

Ashton Paul 61

Drew Simmons 64

Central

Natalie Speed 61

Nick Wardwell 64

Hannah Brewer 66

Aaron Dyer 67

Lucas Schneider 68

Austin Kneeland 71

Tyler Dunham - Did Not Finish

Ethan DeCoff - Did Not Finish

Colin Wheeler - Did Not Finish

Garrett Wheeler - Did Not Finish

Thanks to Orono Coach Ken Hanscom for the scores.

