Orono nips Mount View 1-0 in Class C Baseball Prelim

The Orono Red Riots scored a run in the 1st inning on Ellis Spaulding's double and Spauldng made it stand up on the mound, pitching a 4-hitter, as Orono nipped Mount View 1-0 in a Class C Baseball prelim game on Tuesday afternoon.

Spaulding struck out 12, and walked 3, allowing just the 4 hits.

Caden Gray had 2 singles for Orono and Matt Allen and Saladain Wise each had a single

Noah Hurd was the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Mustangs. He went 6.0 innings allowing just the 1 run and 5 hits. He strtuck out 11 and walked 2.

Hurd, Anthony Lepore. Calvin Jewett and Bernie Dodge singled for the Mustangs.

Mt. View's season comes to an end with a 7-10 record.

Orono, now 8-9 will take on the #3 Bucksport Golden Bucks in the Quarterfinals.