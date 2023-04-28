Orono Softball Defeats Central 14-9

The Orono and Central batters combined for 25 hits and the Orono Red Riots beat the Central Red Devils on Thursday, April 27th in a softball game at Orono. Orono had 14 hits while Central had 11 hits.

6 of Orono's hits were doubles. Laura Cost-Kirkpatrick paced the Red Riot's offense going 3-5 with a pair of doubles and driving in 2 runs. Abby Deschaine had 2 hits including a double and drove in 2 runs. Kristyn Brown had a double and drove in 3 runs. Jillian Severance had a double and drove in a run. Andrea Crocker had 2 hits including a double and drove in a run. Emma Labelle had a pair of singles. Ava Jurdak, Mackenzie Vespoli, and Kelsey McCrum each had a single. All of Orono's starters had at least 1 hit.

Jillian Severance went the distance for the win in the circle for the Red Riots. She allowed 11 hits and 8 runs, striking out 10 and walking 1.

Chloe Daigle started in the circle for Central. She allowed 8 hits and 6 runs, striking out 2 and walking 7 batters. Sadie Nutter came on in relief, pitching the final 2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 8 runs. She struck out 1 and walked 4.

Alexis Whitty was 3-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in a run for Central. Daigle helped herself at the plate with 2 hits, including a double. Kourtney Kenneson, Sydney Gray, and Elizabeth Lugdon each had a double. Hannah Brewer, Gabrielle Dickinson, and Bayleigh Irish each had a single for the Red Devils.

Orono is 2-2 and will play host to Houlton on Monday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Central is 0-2 and will play at Bucksport on Saturday, April 29th at 1 p.m.

