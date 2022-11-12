Orono’s Ruth White 1st, MDI’s Amelia Vandongen 6th in New England’s

It was quite a day for Maine runners at the 7th Annual New England Interscholastic Cross Country Championships in Rhode Island! Ruth White capped off an undefeated season, repeating as New England Champion and MDI's Amelia Vandongen finished 6th!

White finished 1st with a time of 17:51.24 besting her nearest competitor by 42.32 seconds.

Vandongen finished with a time of 18:53.94

Maine actually placed 3 runners in the Top 10, as Bonny Eagle's Addy Thibodeau finished 10th with a time of 19:03.02

Glastonbury won the Team title with 116 points. Bonny Eagle was the top Maine team coming in 4th with a score of 178. Orono finished 11th, the 2nd best Maine finish, with 323 points.

To see all the individual times. To see all the team totals