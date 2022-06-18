Orono’s Ruth White Finishes 11th in 3200 Meters at New Balance Nationals

The 2022 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Track and Field Meet is being held June 16-19 at the Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Orono High School's rising Junior Ruth White competed in the 3200 meter race on Friday, June 17th

White finished 1st in her heat with a time of 10:40.82 which was good enough to finish 11th overall. White smashed her Class C State Record time of 10:46.38 by nearly 6 seconds!

Ruth had an unbelievable season this past year in the Outdoor Track and Field, and in Cross Country.

In Outdoor Track and Field she won the State 3200 meter race for the 2nd year in a row. Her record time of 10:46.38 beat the previous Class C record of 10:53.4 by over 7 seconds. The previous record was held by Christine Snow of Old Orchard Beach, a record that had stood since 1984.

In Cross Country Ruth was undefeated, winning every meet she competed in. She was the Class C Maine Cross Country champion winning the race on October 30th with a time of 17:31.92 and then became the New England Champion, winning the race in Thetford, Vermont with a time of 18:44.8 under extremely difficult situations.

On a personal note, I was blown away by Ruth's sportsmanship. Every time I saw her compete she would finish the race and come back to the chute encouraging runners and cheering them on as they completed their races. She is truly as nice a person as she is fast!