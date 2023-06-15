Speedway 95 – June 14 RESULTS

Speedway 95’s Varney Buick-GMC-Mazda racing season opened up with history being made on the track. For the first time in the track’s 57 year history, a father and daughter each won the feature event in their respective divisions. Destiny Overlock of Hermon won her second career feature in the Stars of Tomorrow, a division for 10 to 15 year olds to learn to race, while her father, Jeff Overlock Jr. won the first feature of the 2023 season in the Moody’s Collision Center Truck Division.

In the Stars of Tomorrow, Destiny won the qualifier, which allowed her to start the race on the pole. She took right off and led all 15 laps of the event, never being seriously challenged for the lead. Austen Beale of Hampden, starting his second year in the division started fifth and finished in the second spot, with Carson Bellows of Winslow finishing third in his first outing in the division. Therron Langley of Greenbush and Silas Hamm of Eddington rounded out the top five.

In the Moody’s Collision Center Trucks, Overlock also won his qualifier, starting him on the pole for the feature. He, too, led all 20 laps to post his first win of the season. Damon Hardison of Ellsworth finished in the second spot, with Jason Berry of Waltham taking third. Jesse Langley of was fourth with Shawn Chase of Monroe finishing fifth.

2022 division champion Zach Audet of Norridgewock picked up where he left off in the Modified Enduros, also winning his qualifier and feature. Mark Sawyer of Orrington kept Audet in his sights, but was unable to capture the top spot from him, finishing the 20 lap feature in second. Andrew Crosby of Hermon finished a close third , with Aaron Perkins of Cambridge and Ricky Austin of Norridgewock picking up fourth and fifth respectively.

Brad Bellows of China took the lead on the fourth circuit of the 20 lap Road Runner feature and went on to post his first win of the season. Chip Farrington, also of China, was close enough to keep Bellows in his sights, he was unable to close up tight enough to challenge him for the win and finished in the runner-up spot. Bangor’s Craig Holm, who led the first 3 laps finished third, with Seth Woodard and Doug Woodard of Plymouth rounding out the top five, both in new cars built over the winter.

Racing on Wednesday nights will continue on June 21 with racing in the Road Runners, Modified Enduros, Trucks and the first appearance of the Maine Outlaw Midget Series.

On Saturday, June 17, the speedway will present the Dysart’s Late Models, Sport-Fours, Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners and a 50 lap Street Stock event, the Ikey Dorr Qualifier, which will pay $1000.00 to the winner, and the top two for the night will have an automatic berth in the Ikey Dorr Memorial 100, to be held on October 14.

QUICK RESULTS:

MODIFIED ENDUROS:

1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

2. 77 Mark Sawyer, Orrington

3. 62 Andrew Crosby. Hermon

4. 37 Aaron Perkins, Cambridge

5. 42X Ricky Austin, Norridgewock

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 25 Brad Bellows, China

2. 00 Chip Farrington. China

3. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon

4. 37 Aaron Perkins, Cambridge

5. 14X Ricky Austin, Norridgewock

MOODY’S COLLISION CENTER TRUCKS:

1. Jeff Overlock Jr. Hermon

2. 1 Damon Hardison, Ellsworth

3. 44 Josh Berry, Waltham

4. 60 Jesse Langley, Greenbush

5. 01 Shawn Chase, Monroe

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon

2. 39 Austen Beale, Hampden

3. 25 Carson Bellows, Winslow

4. 11 Therron Langley, Greenbush

5. 37 Silas Hamm, Eddington