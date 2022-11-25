Penobscot Pioneers Begin Season with 12-0 Win Over Greely
Hampden Academy's Bella Saucier will go down in history as the 1st player to score for the Penobscot Pioneers. She was joined by 9 other players, as the Penobscot Pioneers beat Greely 12-0 at the Penobscot Ice Arena on Friday, November 25th.
Scoring for the Pioneers were:
- Bella Saucier - Hampden Academy
- Paige Oakes - Hampden Academy with 2 goals and 2 assists
- Megabn Delahanty - Hampden Academy with 2 goals and 3 assists
- Delaney Carr - Hermon with 4 assists
- Emma McNeil - Bangor (Captain) with 2 goals and 1 assist
- Kaylin Morrison - Orono
- Jessica Sass - Hampden Academy
- Jordin Williams - Brewer
- Erin Pierce - John Bapst with a goal and a assist
- Anna Malloy - Orono
Abbie Derosier from Orono was in goal and had a shutout.
According to reports from the Bangor Daily News, the Pioneers after leading 9-0 at the end of the 1st Period were content to just pass the puck in the 2nd and 3rd periods, taking just 4 shots in the 2nd Period and none in the 3rd Period.
The Penobscot Pioneers next play the Gorham Rams at USM on Saturday, December 3rd.
