Penobscot Pioneers Begin Season with 12-0 Win Over Greely

Hampden Academy's Bella Saucier will go down in history as the 1st player to score for the Penobscot Pioneers. She was joined by 9 other players, as the Penobscot Pioneers beat Greely 12-0 at the Penobscot Ice Arena on Friday, November 25th.

Scoring for the Pioneers were:

Bella Saucier - Hampden Academy

Paige Oakes - Hampden Academy with 2 goals and 2 assists

Megabn Delahanty - Hampden Academy with 2 goals and 3 assists

Delaney Carr - Hermon with 4 assists

Emma McNeil - Bangor (Captain) with 2 goals and 1 assist

Kaylin Morrison - Orono

Jessica Sass - Hampden Academy

Jordin Williams - Brewer

Erin Pierce - John Bapst with a goal and a assist

Anna Malloy - Orono

Abbie Derosier from Orono was in goal and had a shutout.

According to reports from the Bangor Daily News, the Pioneers after leading 9-0 at the end of the 1st Period were content to just pass the puck in the 2nd and 3rd periods, taking just 4 shots in the 2nd Period and none in the 3rd Period.

The Penobscot Pioneers next play the Gorham Rams at USM on Saturday, December 3rd.