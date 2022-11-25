Penobscot Pioneers Begin Season with 12-0 Win Over Greely

Photo Mike Archer

Hampden Academy's Bella Saucier will go down in history as the 1st player to score for the Penobscot Pioneers. She was joined by 9 other players, as the Penobscot Pioneers beat Greely 12-0 at the Penobscot Ice Arena on Friday, November 25th.

Scoring for the Pioneers were:

  • Bella Saucier - Hampden Academy
  • Paige Oakes - Hampden Academy with 2 goals and 2 assists
  • Megabn Delahanty - Hampden Academy  with 2 goals and 3 assists
  • Delaney Carr - Hermon with 4 assists
  • Emma McNeil - Bangor (Captain) with 2 goals and 1 assist
  • Kaylin Morrison - Orono
  • Jessica Sass - Hampden Academy
  • Jordin Williams - Brewer
  • Erin Pierce - John Bapst  with a goal and a assist
  • Anna Malloy - Orono

Abbie Derosier from Orono was in goal and had a shutout.

According to reports from the Bangor Daily News, the Pioneers after leading 9-0 at the end of the 1st Period were content to just pass the puck in the 2nd and 3rd periods, taking just 4 shots in the 2nd Period and none in the 3rd Period.

The Penobscot Pioneers next play the Gorham Rams at USM on Saturday, December 3rd.

