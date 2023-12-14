Penobscot Pioneers Win 10-0 Improving to 5-0

The Penobscot Pioneers are off to a red-hot start on the ice, beating the co-op team from Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak Valley 10-0 on the road Wednesday night.

The Pioneers have outscored their opponents 44-6 in their 5 wins.

Paige Oakes led the offense on Wednesday with 3 goals and an assist. Izzy Brideau had 2 goals. Jordan Williams, Anna Molloy and Bella Saucier each had a goal and an assist. Kaylin Morrison and Sophie Hepler each had a goal. Megan Delahanty had 3 assists. Jessica Sass, Ella Davis and Kara Leclair each recorded an assist.

In goal, Abbie Derosier, Peyton Sullivan and Mariah Coon all saw playing time, contributing to the Pioneers' 2nd consecutive shutout.

The Pioneers are back on the ice on Saturday, December 16th when they host the co-op team from Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Messalonskee/Freyburg/Lake Region/Westbrook at 11:30 a.m. at the Penobscot Ice Arena on the Acme Road in Brewer.

