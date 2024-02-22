Poll: Any problem with Tatum calling himself the NBA’s best?

In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum responded "myself" when asked by Andrews who he believes the best player in the NBA is.



Any issue with that?

In recent weeks, Tatum's MVP candidacy for 2023-24 has spiked, with DraftKings slashing his odds in half as the soon-to-be 26-year-old has posted 29 points, 10 boards and 8 assists on average during Boston's current 6-game win-streak.

He's the best player on the best team in basketball. That seems like the straightest line to MVP, but now Tatum is taking it a step further by claiming it's his league.

Of course, the reaction of those outside New England, or even inside frankly, is that of "yeah, that's nice and all, but you still haven't won anything."

So, should he be proclaiming himself as the greatest player in the game? I don't have a problem with it as long as it's used as a motivational tool, and that's exactly what it seems to be for Tatum. He's not just saying it to say it. He's out here trying to prove it.

A title has been this team's only goal since Day 1 and JT knows that with a championship, comes entry into the conversations he so desperately appears to want to be a part of.

So, if the drive to be the best leads Tatum and Boston to a world title, by all means keep that energy.

But I don't expect everyone to agree. That's why it's a poll.

Do you have an issue with a 0-time MVP and 0-time NBA champion calling himself the best player in the game?