Poll: Are you happy with the Jerod Mayo hire for the Pats?

Jerod Mayo was introduced as the 15th head coach in New England Patriots franchise history earlier today alongside Robert Kraft at a press conference in front of the local and national media.

What is now our reality, the idea of Mayo succeeding Belichick as the top dog came as a shock to absolutely no one as it's been kicked around for at least a couple of seasons.

So, Mayo certainly didn't sneak up on anyone. The guy is a Patriot lifer after being drafted by the team in 2008 and spending the last five seasons on the coaching staff. But that familiarity didn't seem to score Mayo any brownie points last week when there was another former-Patriot circling in the rumors.

Last Thursday, after the Pats announced their "mutual parting of ways" with Bill Belichick, we asked "who should be the Patriots next head coach?"

The favorite, with 62% of the vote, was Mike Vrabel, followed by 17% who picked Jim Harbaugh and then came Mayo in third place with 11%, finishing ahead of Lions' OC Ben Johnson (6%) and Josh McDaniels (4%).

It seems the feeling around the fanbase is, Mayo might not have been people's first choice, but most don't have an issue with the hire.

Does that represent your feelings?