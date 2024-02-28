Poll: Can Bruins hang on to the top spot in the East?

The Boston Bruins, who last year rewrote the NHL record books with the greatest regular season in hockey history, have a chance to set another record the next time they take the ice tomorrow at The Garden against old friend Bruce Cassidy.

Boston has skated to 6-straight OT games, a franchise record, and one shy of matching the all-time mark. Though, this isn't a record Boston has its sights on, as all the extra hockey is starting to take its toll on this year's squad.

The Bruins are just 3-8 overall in their last 11 games and have won just once in regulation in the 11 games since the NHL All-Star break. They're 21-11-11 since beginning the season 13-1-3 and just 12-5-8 since January 1. They have played in 17 overtime games this season and are just 5-12 when the game goes to the extra period.

While it's not the top-of-the-league form they've had at times this season, the 1-pointers still help. If the 14 OT/shootout losses this year were straight up losses, Boston would be sitting on 68 points and jockeying for Wild Card positioning. Instead, they remain tied atop the Eastern Conference with Florida, level at 82 points. However, Florida has a game in hand, so advantage Panthers.

If Boston continues at this kind of pace throughout the remainder of the regular season, they could very easily lose their grip on the top spot in the Eastern Conference, a place they have lived now for the better part of two regular seasons.

Do you expect the B's to break out of their skid soon and get back to winning hockey? Or do you see issues that will plague Boston for the remainder of the year?