Poll: Do Celtics defend Banner 18 with Banner 19?

The 2024-25 NBA regular season tips off tonight at TD Garden in Boston where the Celtics will raise Banner 18 to the rafters and receive their championship rings after the domination that was last season.

It's day two of our Celtics projection polls. Here's what yesterday spelled out...

69% would take the over on Boston's win total for the year (58.5).

55% think Tatum will hit the over on his PPG prop (26.7) while 40% think Brown will hit the over on his (23.7). Folks are expecting a big Year 8 from JT, as an additional 60% said he'll also average at least eight rebounds per game to go with at least six assists per game.

9% gave the C's a shot at winning 22 of their first 27 games before Christmas, which would be a tall task but one this team is capable of, especially when you take a peek at what appears to be a very comfortable early season schedule.

But today is about the brass tax.

The Celtics open the season as title favorites for the third-straight year. The NBA has not seen a repeat champion since the Golden State Warriors went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018. But no team has been in as good of a position as Boston is to do so.

Each of Boston's top six players made the league's top 100 rankings entering the year: 96. Horford, 46. Porzingis, 39. White, 36. Holiday, 14. Brown, 5. Tatum.

Maybe they don't win at a .792 clip again as was the case last year, but it's real hard for me to look at this team's roster and not think, on paper at least, that we'll be hanging another banner at this time next year. What say you?