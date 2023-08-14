Poll: Do Sox need to adopt yellow jerseys for the rest of ’23?

The Red Sox play their best baseball while wearing yellow. Who would've thunk it?

Well, that's the reality for the Boston baseball team. One that's been all over the map in the 2023 season. And the only thing that seems to bring them consistency? It's those dang yellow threads.

After taking 5-of-7 from the Royals and Tigers while wearing the City Connect alternate uniforms, the Red Sox are now 25-6 all-time in yellow, including 10-2 this season. That's an .807 winning percentage all-time and an .833 winning percentage this season.

You can't argue with the numbers. And the Red Sox need wins, as they trail the Mariners by 1.5 games and Toronto by three for the AL's 3rd Wild Card. So the question then becomes, how long should the Sox stick with the yellow jerseys?

So far, all 31 occasions Boston has worn the alternates has come at Fenway Park. Though, as of a couple years ago when the City Connect series was first introduced by MLB, the Sox were allowed to wear the uniforms both at home or on the road, as the yellow tops don't conflict with any other team's uniforms. The only catch - they can't wear the white pants with blue strips on the road, as white pants are limited to home teams across the league.

But, if the Sox felt compelled to throw on the gray pants and keep the yellow jerseys, there's nothing stopping them. Remember, Alex Cora said last week following Pablo Reyes' walk off grand slam, "we've got no plans to change."

Also, think back to the final week of the 2021 regular season, when the Sox needed wins down the stretch to secure a spot in the postseason. They turned to the yellow jerseys for the positive vibes which carried them to Game 6 of the ALCS.

What do you think? As long as they're winning, should the Red Sox keep wearing yellow and blue?