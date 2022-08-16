Poll: Do you trust Chaim Bloom?

Chaim Bloom has very quickly become a polarizing figure in the world of Boston sports.

Despite the team making a run to Game 6 of the ALCS in his first full season on the job, fans and many members of the media have placed this season's shortcomings at the feet of Bloom.

To be fair, he's done exactly what he was brought to town to do - restock the farm. A system that not too long ago was ranked among the worst in baseball was recently ranked 13th-best in MLB by ESPN.

But that doesn't get most Sox fans fired up. Why? Because they're RED SOX fans, not fans of the Greenville Drive or the Woo Sox. So while Bloom has retooled the minor league depth, the major league talent has been a bit lacking.

It's hard to say Boston made any drastic improvements from '21 to '22. Sure, injuries have ravaged the team this season, but there were plenty of holes (OF, 1B, 'pen) to begin with. Add in the uncertain contract situations of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, and it seems like a mutiny may be brewing among fans as they watch one of the richest teams in the sport trying to operate like one of the poorest.

Do you like the way Boston is being run? If not, what will it take to get you on board?