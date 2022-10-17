Poll: Has Zappe forged a QB controversy in Foxborough?

It's a new week but the same Monday question for today's Drive Poll as Zappe Fever rages on throughout New England.

The epidemic reached new heights yesterday in Cleveland as 4th round pick Bailey Zappe became the first QB in the Super Bowl era (1967-present) to win his first two starts and tally a QB rating of 100 or better in those matchups.

Want more history? Of the 26 rookie QBs since the merger to begin their careers 2-0, no one has a better passer rating or completion percentage than Zappe.

The rookie has posted a 100+ QB rating in each of his three appearances (107.4 @ GB, 100.0 vs. DET and 118.4 @ CLE), the offense is clicking and the Pats are winning.

So, 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'(?) That becomes the question as the Pats get ready to host the Chicago Bears one week from tonight.

Mac traveled with the team yesterday and appears to be on the cusp of a return to action. Last Monday, following the Pats' 29-0 shutout of the Lions, and Zappe's victorious first NFL start, we asked, "How long should Bailey Zappe be the Pats' QB?"

- 42% responded 'Give Zappe a couple more starts, no need to rush Mac back.'

- 37% responded 'As long as they're winning games...Mac who?'

- 21% responded 'Whenever Mac is healthy, it's his job again.'

Well, like I said before, it's a new week but basically the same question. Has Zappe shown enough in two starts to keep the job?