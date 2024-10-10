Poll: How good will Swayman prove to be as the Bruins’ No. 1?

Jeremy Swayman's tenure as the Boston Bruins' unquestioned No. 1 option in goal begins tonight with the home opener at TD Garden vs. Montreal.

Swayman is set to embark on his fifth NHL season. His numbers have been as impressive as anyone league-wide when featuring over the last three seasons, winning 23, 24, and 25 games respectively, while splitting time with former Vezina winning goalie Linus Ullmark.

But it became evident last year that Swayman was not only emerging as Boston's best option between the pipes, but also turning into one of the more reliable netminders in the NHL. His 2.53 goals against average was 6th-best among goalies who played in at least as many games as he (44), while his .916 save percentage was tied for 3rd-best among regulars.

Then in the playoffs, while he managed just a 6-6 record before Boston's second round exit at the hands of the Florida Panthers, he was statistically the best goalie in the postseason while on the ice, posting a .933 save percentage that would lead all playoff goalies.

It's that resume that had Swayman holding out for every penny he believed he was worth, and no one can blame him for that. But now with the new $66 million dollar contract in hand comes added pressure for Boston's No. 1. Especially considering the fishbowl of a city he plays in.

NHL Network ranked Swayman as the league's 4th-best goalie entering this season, behind only Tampa's Andrei Vasilevskiy, Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck, and Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers.

What kind of season are you expecting from the former Black Bear in 2024-25?