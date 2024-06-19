Poll: How hot is too hot?

Good God, it appears summer has arrived. While the calendar says good ole Summah doesn't start until tomorrow, Mother Nature didn't get the memo today in the Pine Tree State.

With a heat advisory blanketing most of the northeast U.S., the air temperature here in Brewer as I type this is 95-degrees, with a "real feel" of 102-degrees. The heat index is supposed to reach as high as 107 today and tomorrow will provide no relief, with an expected high of 95 once again.

I don't know about you, but anything near triple digits is waaaay beyond my comfort zone as I'm not a fan of breaking a sweat on the few steps between my door and the car in the driveway.

Luckily, this extreme heat is not something us Mainers have to worry about getting too accustomed to.

Where's your sweet spot?