Poll: How should Sox fans treat Mookie in his return to Fenway?

Mookie Betts returns to Fenway Park for the first time as a visitor this weekend as the Dodgers, also known as Red Sox-west, come to town.

Betts is in the midst of yet another incredible season. As of publication, Betts is 3-3 with a run scored today in L.A.'s game at Cleveland. He's hitting .442 in the month of August and he's hitting .303 overall, with 34 homers, 86 RBI, 104 runs scored, 33 doubles and 10 stolen bases, all the while providing Gold Glove caliber defense in right field, at second base and shortstop.

We all know how Betts' exit from Boston played out. Despite always saying he wanted to remain a Red Sox, the Henry-powered spin machine turned it into Betts wanting too much money for the poor Sox to spend. How dare he demand his market value as one of the top five players in the game.

Betts sat down with the Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe ahead of his return this weekend to clear the air and set the record straight, saying his intent was to make a deal to stay in Boston in 2020.

"Most people don't believe it. But why would I lie about that?" Betts told The Globe. "That was my team. Just because I didn't take an offer didn't mean I didn't want to be there. There's a business component to the game."

"We were looking for houses in Boston. We thought it was going to work out. I thought both sides were playing the slow game and it would eventually work out. We were negotiating, that's what I thought," said Betts, who added that he never gave the Sox an ultimatum or figure they had to meet.

We know the organization offered Betts an extension in the ballpark of $200 million, but Mookie said that number never grew. When asked if he was offered 10 years for $300 million, a figure that likely was spewn out by the Sox' spin cycle, Betts replied, "that never happened. I know that's out there and people say what they've got to say. But no, they didn't do that. They didn't."

Whatever actually went down, Betts has continued to shine in La La Land, while his club competes for a World Series year in and year out. Meanwhile back in Boston, it's all about the future and hoping that one day we might get another player like Mookie.

If you were going to be in attendance at Fenway this weekend, what reaction would you give Betts as he returns to his former home?