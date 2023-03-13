Poll: Is Devin McCourty a Hall of Famer?

Devin McCourty announced his retirement Friday, ending an incredible 13-year career with the New England Patriots.

McCourty played in 205 games as a Patriot and another 24 in the postseason. He was a key fixture in three Super Bowl winning teams, was twice named to the Pro Bowl and retires with 35 career INT's, just one off the Pats' all-time mark shared by Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn.

The free safety missed just five games in his career, with the last coming in 2015 - when Barack Obama was in office and Mac Jones was 17. He was the QB of the defense, and following the departure of Tom Brady in 2019, really the leader of the locker room. Or as Bill Belichick would say, the ultimate Patriot.

Here's what BB put into writing following McCourty's announcement Friday afternoon:

"It is a rare group of players who win games at a historic rate, exude team culture, lead, win awards, and win championships," said Belichick said in a statement. "And then there is Devin McCourty. Devin did all of those things as a player and more. But, what I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community. For 13 years, Devin made everyone in our organization feel better and be better because of who he is – a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance. I am excited to see him bring those same traits to his next chapter and brighten the lives of even more people."

McCourty is a no-doubt Patriots Hall of Famer as one of the best to ever suit 'em up in Foxborough. Is he also on his way to Canton, Ohio in five years?