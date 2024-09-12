Poll: Is mowing the lawn enjoyable or a chore?

Ninety nine percent of the time the Drive Poll is based in sports. Today is not part of that 99%.

Even though the weather is starting to heat back up, with a string of 80-degree days forecasted between Sunday and next Thursday in the Bangor area, there are 10 official days of summer left on the calendar.

Having become a first time home owner over the course of the summer, there are many habits making their way back into my life that I've been able to happily ignore for the last nine years of renting.

First and foremost on the list is mowing. A task that I used to despise as a teenager, but one that I now find almost therapeutic.

Especially when considering what the other side of this coin is in a few months once the white stuff starts flying and instead of enjoying a nice warm evening outdoors it's having to get up at the crack of dawn to shovel the driveway.

So, is it something you consider a chore, or more of an enjoyable experience?

(And yes, I have to mow the lawn tonight and no, I didn't have anything else at the ready for the poll...so here we are)