Poll: Is this NFL season there for anyone’s taking?

In the middle of last week, we asked, "which teams in your mind are capable of winning the Super Bowl this year?" The idea being that through the first half, the NFL season has felt wide open with surprising results each week.

Voting was all over the place. After all, we did ask for any team you thought capable of lifting the Lombardi Trophy. The Lions and Chiefs finished tied at the top with 21.57% each. Baltimore and Buffalo were tied up next at 11.76%, while Houston earned the fifth spot with 7.84% of the vote.

All told, all 11 of the teams in the poll - which also included Philly, Minnesota, San Fran, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Atlanta - received votes.

That to me suggests a pretty wide open state of affairs. But what if we rephrase the question and limit the options to pit the tippity top of the league against the rest?

Since that's what most years seem to come down to by the time the playoffs roll around. Seven teams make it on each side, but we rarely look beyond the top two or three in each conference as true contenders to win it all.

Are you siding with the best, or the rest?