Poll: More likely that Belichick or Prime is back in NFL in ’25?

Bill Belichick may be out of the league for the first time in almost 50 seasons but the G.O.A.T.'s presence is hard to miss.

He's on the ManningCast every Monday night with Peyton and Eli. He's on Pat McAfee's Show each week, Inside the NFL, Tom Brady's former "Let's Go" Podcast and anyone else he can seem to get his mug in front of the camera.

He may not be on the sidelines anymore, but he's making sure you (and a few certain owners) don't forget about him. He'll be mentioned with just about every coaching vacancy there is, but only a select few would make sense. Then again, it might not even matter what makes sense to Bill, as we saw last off-season. There's always the chance owners think he's lost his fastball and aren't willing to make the commitment it would take to bring in someone of Belichick's magnitude.

But with the writing on the wall for Brian Daboll with the Giants, it's impossible not to connect Belichick to the place it all began for him.

The other big name to watch will be Deion Sanders and what his future holds once son Shedeur takes off to the NFL. There's been some thought that they could come as a package deal to a team in need near the top of the draft board.

It smells exactly like a move Mark Davis would be giddy to make, and don't forget Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has long served as a mentor to Shedeur.

Those are just a few of the possible scenarios that could arise following this season. Peer into your NFL crystal ball and let us know which of the following you think is most likely.