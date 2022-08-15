Poll: NFL 2022 Predictions – AFC & NFC West

The first Sunday of the NFL season is four weeks from yesterday. That's right, we are officially within a month of the NFL returning, and what a glorious thing that is.

Over the next four weeks on The Drive, we'll utilize the Drive Poll once a week to project the NFL standings for 2022. Today, we'll start out west and work our way east (gotta save the best for last, right?)

Below, you can find a full breakdown of each teams offseason in both divisions....

AFC West -

Kansas City Chiefs (2021 - 12-5, 1st in AFC West, No. 2 seed in AFC)

- Key additions: S Justin Reid (FA), WR Juju Smith-Schuster (FA), WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling (FA), RB Ronald Jones (FA), EDGE Carlos Dunlap (FA), CB Trent McDuffie (draft), WR Skyy Moore (draft), EDGE George Karlaftis (draft).

- Key losses: WR Tyreek Hill (trade), S Tyrann Mathieu (FA), EDGE Melvin Ingram (FA), CB Charvarius Ward (FA), LB Anthony Hitchens (release), WR Demarcus Robinson (FA), WR Byron Pringle (FA).

Las Vegas Raiders (2021 - 10-7, 2nd in AFC West, No. 5 seed in AFC)

- Key additions: WR Davante Adams (FA), DE Chandler Jones (FA), CB Anthony Averett (FA), RB Brandon Bolden (FA).

- Key losses: DE Yannick Ngakoue (trade), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (released), LB Cory Littleton (released), DL Carl Nassib (released).

Los Angeles Chargers (2021 - 9-8, 3rd in AFC West, did not make playoffs)

- Key additions: LB Khalil Mack (trade), CB J.C. Jackson (FA), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (FA), DL Austin Johnson (FA), TE Gerald Everett (FA), LB Kyle Van Noy (FA), CB Bryce Callahan.

- Key losses: LB Kyzir White (FA), T Bryan Bulaga (released), TE Jared Cook (FA), CB Chris Harris (FA), DT Linval Joseph (FA), LB Uchenna Nwosu (FA).

Denver Broncos (2021 - 7-10, 4th in AFC West, did not make playoffs)

- Key additions: QB Russell Wilson (trade), DE Randy Gregory (FA), DT D.J. Jones (FA), CB K'waun Williams (FA).

- Key losses: TE Noah Fant (trade), DT Shelby Harris (trade).

NFC West -

Los Angeles Rams (2021 - 12-5, 1st in NFC West, No. 4 seed in NFC)

- Key additions: WR Allen Robinson (FA), LB Bobby Wagner (FA), C Brian Allen (FA).

- Key losses: EDGE Von Miller (FA), WR Robert Woods (trade), DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (FA), P Johnny Hekker (released), CB Darious Williams (FA), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (FA).

Arizona Cardinals (2021 - 11-6, 2nd in NFC West, No. 5 seed in NFC)

- Key additions: WR Marquise Brown (trade).

- Key losses: DE Chandler Jones (FA), LB Jordan Hicks (FA), WR Christian Kirk (FA), RB Chase Edmonds (FA), DT Jordan Phillips (FA).

San Francisco 49ers (2021 - 10-7, 3rd in NFC West, No. 6 seed in NFC)

- Key additions: CB Charvarius Ward (FA), WR/ST Ray-Ray McCloud (FA).

- Key losses: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (we expect), C Alex Mack (retired), G Laken Tomlinson (FA), RB Raheem Mostert (FA), SS Jaquiski Tartt (FA), CB K'waun Williams (FA).

Seattle Seahawks (2021 - 7-10, 4th in NFC West, did not make playoffs)

- Key additions: QB Drew Lock (trade), TE Noah Fant (trade), DT Shelby Harris (trade), DT Quinton Jefferson (FA), CB Justin Coleman (FA), LB Uchenna Nwosu (FA).

- Key losses: QB Russell Wilson (trade), RB Chris Carson (retired), LB Bobby Wagner (FA), EDGE Carlos Dunlap (FA), TE Gerald Everett (FA), CB D.J. Reed (FA).