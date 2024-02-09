Poll: Niners or Chiefs; who do you have in Super Bowl 58?

We're just over 48 hours away from Super Bowl 58 between one team that was expected all year to be here in the San Francisco 49ers and one team who simply always gets here in the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's San Fran's second Super Bowl appearance since 2019 after playing in their 4th NFC Championship in the last five years. Meanwhile, the Chiefs seek to become the first repeat champion since the Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004. Like the Pats did in 2014, '16 and '18, a Chiefs win would mark a third Super Bowl victory in five years and you know what that means - the NFL would have its newest dynasty.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Niners as a 2-point favorite. It's where the spread has been all week. The Niners have more talent, but the Chiefs have the better QB. And as was the case throughout Tom Brady's career, Patrick Mahomes has earned that "don't bet against him" aura in the biggest games.

It will already be his 4th Super Bowl appearance in his first six years as a starter. The other trips have gone like this:

- Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City 31 - 20 San Francisco

- Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay 31 - 9 Kansas City

- Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City 38 - 35 Philadelphia

How do you think Sunday's game will play out? Will one side run away with it or can we expect 60 minutes of gripping action?