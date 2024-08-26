Poll – QB2? Are ‘other factors’ enough to keep Maye on sidelines?

Drake Maye ended any talk of a QB competition with his display last night in Washington in the New England Patriot's preseason finale.

He completed 13-of-20 passes for 126 yards and a TD, looked lightyears ahead of Jacoby Brissett in the skill department at the position, and did all that without having his best play of the preseason even count, thanks to the ineptitude of the offensive line.

In the hours since the game, Jerod Mayo has said "this is a true competition," that "Drake has outplayed Jacoby," that Drake is "100 percent the 2nd-best QB on the roster" and that "there are other factors to weigh" not just how the two are playing.

Is your head spinning? Mine certainly is. The first year head coach has been a walking contradiction on the topic because he can't say what we all so easily can - while Maye won the competition with his play, the team doesn't want to put their most valuable asset in harm's way behind an offensive line that is in complete shambles.

Should that be the reason that Brissett ultimately ends up under center Week 1 in Cincinnati, than Mayo is going to look silly for calling this a competition in the first place, when Maye had no real chance of getting on the field.