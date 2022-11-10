Poll: There’s no way a Brady-Pats reunion could happen…right?

The leading candidate for "sports story out of left field" this week has to be the potential for a 2023 reunion between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

It's a rumor that's been brewing for the last couple weeks as Brady and Bill have conducted some long distance flirtations, trading glowing comments about each other while speaking with media.

Now, it's at the point where sports talk shows are bringing up the potential idea.

Even I, the guy who was so attached to The G.O.A.T. that I bought a Tampa Bay Buccaneer season ticket the night Brady signed with them in 2020, can't actually envision this scenario coming to fruition.

Sure, I'd love to see it happen and absolutely would throw caution (the organization's future stability at the QB position) into the wind for one more glorious year.

After all, Brady will be a free agent at the end of this season. But we have no clue what the future holds for him. Will he even play football in 2023 or will it be onto retirement for the G.O.A.T.?

Whatever the case, it's a thought-provoking hypothetical to be sure. So what do you think? Is one last go round for old time's sake worth the risks that would come with it?