Poll: What should Pats do with No. 3 pick in ’24 NFL Draft?

The Patriots' 2023 regular season mercifully came to an end with a whimper yesterday in the snow at Gillette Stadium as New England lost to the New York Jets for the first time since December 2015 to officially clinch the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite this morning's press conference in which Bill Belichick somewhat surprisingly said he'd be willing to relinquish his GM duties and commit to a rebuild in Foxborough, the organization still enters the off-season with loads of uncertainty.

This was a team that two seasons ago made the postseason with a rookie QB and appeared to be on the rise again. This year served as rock bottom, and now the climb begins anew.

The best way to jumpstart the rebuild is by connecting with the 3rd overall pick in the draft. With Caleb Williams expected to be the No. 1 pick, either by Chicago or a team that may trade into that top slot. Washington learned the hard way that Sam Howell is not their answer at QB, meaning the Commanders will likely be on the search at the position as well while picking 2nd overall.

So, when the Pats find themselves on the clock at No. 3, there's a chance the top two QB's are already off the board. Jayden Daniels, the LSU Heisman-winning QB is firing up mock drafts, while Oregon's Bo Nix is also hanging out in the top-10 of most mocks. The two QB's playing in tonight's National Championship - Washington's Michael Penix and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy - could also factor into the discussion and improve their stock with a big game tonight.

While the picture will no doubt become clearer by the time the draft rolls around in late-April, the Pats have plenty of possibilities sitting at No. 3, but also plenty to decide on. After we were put through a season of frustration to acquire the pick, what do you want to see the team do at No. 3?