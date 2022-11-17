Poll: What Thanksgiving food makes the best leftovers?

Picture this: it's midday on Black Friday. You've just emerged from a self-induced food coma from the day before spent with family and stuffing your face while watching football.

You don't want to venture out into the world to get food because you know everywhere will be a madhouse as thousands of bargain hunters descend on the shopping centers. So you go to the fridge to dig into the Thanksgiving leftovers.

Unlike the day prior, when the lone goal is to fill every square inch on your plate with as much delicious food as you can fit, today you must be calculated about your approach. Which foods reheat the best vs. which lose their luster in the microwave?

Many important decisions must be made in that moment. What Turkey Day leftovers are making their way onto your plate?