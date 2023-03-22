Poll: What’s the best-case scenario for the Red Sox in 2023?

The 2023 Boston Red Sox begins one week from tomorrow, and as always, 92.9 FM The Ticket is your home for all 162 regular season contests and whatever else may come in the fall.

Let's get way ahead of ourselves and talk big picture, end-of-season goals for the Sox this season. This team has potential, no doubt. The issue is, there are just as many question marks to go along with every happy thought. It's why forecasting this year is difficult, because the reasonable expected outcomes range from the wheels falling off and another last place finish in the AL East to it all coming together and the BoSox making a push for a playoff spot in the American League.

Without getting too much into the weeds of everything that may transpire over the next six months, what do you think is the best-case scenario for the Red Sox this year?