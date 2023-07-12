Poll: What’s the best trade in Boston sports history?

Ten years ago today, Danny Ainge cemented his legacy as an NBA executive when he pulled off the ultimate fleecing of the Brooklyn Nets. It was on this date in 2013 when Ainge sent Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry and DJ White to the Big Apple for Khris Humphries, Gerald Wallace, MarShon Brooks, Kris Joseph, Keith Bogans and three future first round picks.

As we now know with the benefit of hindsight, things turned out rather dandy for the Green Team, and it had nothing to do with Kim Kardashian's ex-husband or any of the other four players Boston received in the deal.

It was always about those lovely picks that Ainge turned into Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, while he packaged the third pick to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Cavaliers.

In reality, it's yet to wield a championship. But on paper, that move and the successive moves in following years, were an absolute masterclass by the former Celtics boss.

But is that the greatest trade in Boston's long and storied sports history?

We all know the most infamous deal - which was really more of a sale, sending Babe Ruth and several others to the Yankees to finance Harry Frazee's play No, No, Nanette. All it did in return was spark the fundamental dynasty in baseball history, set Ruth on a path to become the greatest player in the game's history and set the Sox up for an 86-year curse.

But today, let us focus on the positive. On the moves that resulted in us New Englanders getting the last laugh as our teams made out like bandits.

From Red Auerbach acquiring the No. 2 pick in 1956 and Walter Brown sending a week of the Ice Capades to Rochester to persuade the Royals out of selecting the top overall prospect - a 2-time collegiate champion by the name of Bill Russell - allowing him to fall to the C's. To decades later when Red once again swung a one-sided deal that netted him Robert Parish and eventually Kevin McHale for the top pick in 1980 (Joe Barry Carroll).

Or how about a couple of key moves by the Sox in the '90s? First acquiring Pedro Martinez for Carl Pavano and Tony Armas Jr., only to see Pedro blossom into one of the most dominant pitchers the game has ever seen, all while in the heart of the steroid era. Then there's also the exchange that sent Heathcliff Slocumb to Seattle for a couple minor leaguers who several years later would play key roles in reversing the curse (V-Tek and Derek Lowe).

Maybe Bill Belichick acquiring the single greatest season a receiver has ever had for a 4th Rd. pick makes your list. Or even Robert Kraft's dealing of a 1st Rd. pick to the Jets in 2000 for Bill Belichick.

There's certainly been plenty over the years to choose from. Which trade do you think brought the most impactful return?