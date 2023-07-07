Poll: Which Boston sports fantasy would you pick?

Ninety-nine percent of the time, the Drive Poll comes from somewhere in my head. Today, however, is not one of those days.

Earlier this morning I was scrolling through my Facebook news feed, trying to get caught up on the stories of the day, when I stumbled across a poll from WEEI that was too good to pass up.



It's a pretty tough question. Now, my loyalties reside with the Red Sox and Patriots above all else. I love a good Cup run, or watching the Celtics get ever-so-close in recent years, but the Sox and Pats were the first two sports teams I fell in love with.

While I would do just about anything to see Shohei Ohtani in a Red Sox uniform, my answer has to be seeing Belichick and the Pats win a 7th ring, just to relive the glory years one final time.

But you really can't go wrong with any of the options. If you could choose one to come true, which are you going with?