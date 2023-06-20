Poll: Which Boston team has the best alternate uniform?

When the Red Sox completed their weekend sweep of the Yankees, they did so wearing their yellow "city connect" uniforms during both legs of Sunday's double-header.

After a pair of wins in the yellow and blue threads, the Sox are now 19-4 (.826) when donning their marathon inspired alternates. They only break them out a few times a year, but with that winning percentage, I'd be okay with seeing the yellow a bit more at Fenway.

But are those the best alternate uniforms the city has to offer? Here are the other candidates...

Patriots - the red jersey/white pants 'Pat the Patriot' throwbacks. This one will be tough to top, I'm guessing. Not only is it my personal favorite, but that of many New Englanders as well.

Celtics - the team's all-black 'Statement' edition uniforms, with green numbers and lettering. The NBA utilizes so many alternates, though, that each one is on display many times throughout the season.

Bruins - the Pooh Bear 'reverse retro' jerseys which were a hot item when they hit the shelves last year.

So, which one of the bunch is your favorite?