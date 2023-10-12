Poll: Which QB from ’21 draft class will have the best career?

The NFL is a cruel business. You can enter the league with all the fanfare and hype in the world, but if you don't produce, your stay won't be long.

Five quarterbacks were selected in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick, followed by Zach Wilson 2nd, Trey Lance 3rd, Justin Fields 11th and Mac Jones 15th.

Trevor Lawrence has established himself as one of the best young QB's in the game. He led the Jags to the Divisional Round last year which included one of the greatest comebacks in postseason history. Since the start of last season, Jacksonville is 12-10 under his guidance while Lawrence has passed for 5371 yards and has accounted for 35 total TD's compared to just 10 INT's.

The jury is still out on Justin Fields, though he looks to have all the makings of a duel threat quarterback equipped to play in today's NFL. He posted one of the most prolific rushing seasons a QB has ever had last season with 1143 yards and eight TD's on the ground. While he struggled at the start of this year, prompting the media to wonder whether Chicago will look to move on from the 24-year-old for USC's Caleb Williams next off-season, Fields has responded with eight TD passes over his last eight quarters of play.

That leaves the other three QB's from that '21 first round - Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance. Each of whom is much closer to being out of the league than establishing themselves at the QB position.

We all know the trials and tribulations Mac has faced in New England since the start of last season. There's no sense rehashing it here. But, the guy is 3-9 in his last 12 games as a starter and has looked like a shell of the QB that snuck his way into the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Zach Wilson, despite some growing optimism around his recent play, is only in this situation because Aaron Rodgers' supposedly superhuman Achilles popped four plays into the season. The Jets had seen enough from Wilson through his first two seasons that they replaced him.

Trey Lance is already on his second team, despite barely playing. He opened last year as San Fran's starting QB before going down to a season-ending ankle injury. Now, he's backing up Dak Prescott's backup in Dallas. Though with some growing frustration with Dak's play in big D, maybe an impatient Jerrah makes a move and we see Lance sooner than expected.

Either way, Mac, Zach and Trey are all fighting for their NFL futures at this point instead of a big deal at the end of their rookie contracts. Of the three, which QB do you think will have the best NFL career from this point forward?